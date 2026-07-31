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The Nastya Show
Plus, a review of Mike Feinberg's review of Emily Wilson's review
Jul 31
•
Benjamin Wittes
17
5
1
1:00:48
A Meta-Review
Starring the bee in Mike Feinberg's bonnet
Jul 30
•
Benjamin Wittes
17
4
59:20
Seashells with Roger Parloff
What will kill the case against Jim Comey?
Jul 29
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
Roger Parloff
33
2
1
1:02:20
Multi-Limbed Cthulhu Flails Randomly
Plus, what if your friend was an assassin?
Jul 28
•
Benjamin Wittes
,
Holly Berkley Fletcher
, and
Alicia Wanless
16
4
1
59:15
Lies and Repentance
And movies about Nazis
Jul 27
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
Holly Berkley Fletcher
26
5
1:00:14
MARA Book Club: Middle Passages
Our July Book Club meeting
Jul 27
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
Holly Berkley Fletcher
18
4
3
1:31:37
MARA Book Club Scheduling Update
The Book Club will take place at 9:00 pm Eastern time
Jul 26
•
Benjamin Wittes
4
2
MARA Book Club Meeting: James T. Campbell on “Middle Passages: African American Journeys to Africa, 1787-2005“
This evening at 6:00 pm
Jul 26
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
EJ Wittes
15
A Rambling Conversation
Plus, the lore of the corn shirt
Jul 24
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
Holly Berkley Fletcher
19
57:35
We Did It!
Taya is going to grad school thanks to the #GreekChorusFoundation!
Jul 24
•
Benjamin Wittes
and
EJ Wittes
21
1
2
The Future of Cybersecurity
Plus, some thoughts on the nature of art
Jul 23
•
Benjamin Wittes
21
3
1
58:31
Eve's Questions
Of which there are many
Jul 22
•
Benjamin Wittes
,
Holly Berkley Fletcher
, and
Eve gaumond
17
1
1
1:02:29
© 2026 Benjamin Wittes
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