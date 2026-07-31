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The Nastya Show
Plus, a review of Mike Feinberg's review of Emily Wilson's review
  Benjamin Wittes
1:00:48
A Meta-Review
Starring the bee in Mike Feinberg's bonnet
  Benjamin Wittes
59:20
Seashells with Roger Parloff
What will kill the case against Jim Comey?
  Benjamin Wittes and Roger Parloff
1:02:20
Multi-Limbed Cthulhu Flails Randomly
Plus, what if your friend was an assassin?
  Benjamin WittesHolly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless
59:15
Lies and Repentance
And movies about Nazis
  Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher
1:00:14
MARA Book Club: Middle Passages
Our July Book Club meeting
  Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher
1:31:37
MARA Book Club Scheduling Update
The Book Club will take place at 9:00 pm Eastern time
  Benjamin Wittes
MARA Book Club Meeting: James T. Campbell on “Middle Passages: African American Journeys to Africa, 1787-2005“
This evening at 6:00 pm
  Benjamin Wittes and EJ Wittes
A Rambling Conversation
Plus, the lore of the corn shirt
  Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher
57:35
We Did It!
Taya is going to grad school thanks to the #GreekChorusFoundation!
  Benjamin Wittes and EJ Wittes
The Future of Cybersecurity
Plus, some thoughts on the nature of art
  Benjamin Wittes
58:31
Eve's Questions
Of which there are many
  Benjamin WittesHolly Berkley Fletcher, and Eve gaumond
1:02:29
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