Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Featuring Ben's puffy eyes
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Andrew Steele

Wherein we get updates on Ben's AI staircase design, how various people feel about the Odyssey movie, and when Taya is coming on the show.

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