Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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NoDNI with Julia Curlee

An irresistible pun
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Julia Curlee's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Julia Curlee, and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Mike Feinberg welcome Julia Curlee to discuss the destruction of the infrastructure of US intelligence.

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