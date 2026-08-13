Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Meet Taya

Here she is!
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Taya, who we are supporting through graduate school, is finally introduced to the Greek Chorus. Donate here to support Taya!

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