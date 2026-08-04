Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Claude and the Cyclops

Plus, Canadian holidays
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Alicia Wanless's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Alicia Wanless

Wherein Ben tells Alicia Wanless about being ordered around by an AI, and Alicia tells Ben about seeing Nolan's Odyssey.

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