Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Batteries, Mice, and Other Concerns

Operation Battery continues!
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Richard Wattenbarger's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Richard Wattenbarger

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss the resumption of Operation Battery, Julia Curlee's piece in the Atlantic, and the mice in Ben's house.

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