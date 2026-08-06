Dog Shirt Daily

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Precedent

A Ben monologue
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Carol Tsang of the Greek Chorus asks Ben about how precedent informs Supreme Court decisions, and Ben tries to answer.

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