Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Defending Big Bend

Which is not a clock
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
DeeceX's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and DeeceX

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Deece X to discuss the fight to defend Big Bend National Park from the Trump administration and other highlights of Texas politics.

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