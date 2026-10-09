Dog Shirt Daily

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Hittites and Italians with Ada Palmer

An old friend of the show returns
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg welcome Ada Palmer to tell us about a newly uncovered Hittite archive and the death spirals of medieval Italian merchant republics.

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