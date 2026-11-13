Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Coalition

Plus, Holly’s newest music video
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher discuss what it actually means to be part of the coalition of all democratic forces. Hint: sometimes people you disagree with are still on your side.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Wittes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.