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Impeachment and Impoundment

And a Dyed Red Hair Club convention
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
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Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Anna Bower

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Anna Bower, and the Greek Chorus discuss impeaching Hegseth and how Congress can prevent presidential impoundment.

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