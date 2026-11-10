Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Anna Bower, and the Greek Chorus discuss impeaching Hegseth and how Congress can prevent presidential impoundment.
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Impeachment and Impoundment
And a Dyed Red Hair Club convention
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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