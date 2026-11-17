Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher discuss whether Iranian dirty bombs are a real threat to America and Anna Bower joins in to ask whether Trump has joined the Dyed Red Hair Club.
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Dirty Bombs and Dyed Hair
Plus, what is the algorithm trying to sell us today?
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I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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