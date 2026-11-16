Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Robert P. Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute to discuss what's gone wrong with the moral psychology of white evangelicals.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Sin of Empathy with Robert P. Jones
Why God apparently hates it when you’re kind
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes