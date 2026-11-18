Wherein Ben, periodically interrupted by air-raids, and Holly Berkley Fletcher discuss disputes between Never Trump conservatives, funding for the arch, and South African politics. Due to the undisclosed location, there were some technical issues with the livestream and the video quality is pretty bad. Sorry about that!
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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