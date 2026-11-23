Wherein Ben is back from Ukraine with lots of business to present to the Greek Chorus Foundation.
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A Choral Update
Batteries, scholarships, swing-sets
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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