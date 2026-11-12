Honeytraps

Wherein Mike Feinberg, expert in countering Chinese intelligence operations, breaks down the Jensen Huang spy scandal. Due to technical issues arising from Ben’s undisclosed location, today’s episode is audio only.
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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