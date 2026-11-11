Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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An Undisclosed Location

But you can probably guess
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben is operating from an undisclosed location with poor WIFI, so Holly Berkley Fletcher takes over the show to discuss white evangelicals, impeaching Hegseth, and Jensen Huang.

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