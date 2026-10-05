Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Vance, Brazil, and Poop

An eclectic discussion
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss the moral consistency of JD Vance, the runoff election in Brazil, and an app called "Poopie."

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