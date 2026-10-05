Vance, Brazil, and Poop

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss the moral consistency of JD Vance, the runoff election in Brazil, and an app called "Poopie."
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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