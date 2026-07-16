Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Reckless Speculation with Molly Roberts

Plus, the Greek Chorus Foundation exists!
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Andrew Steele

Wherein Ben welcomes Molly Roberts to speculate about what election conspiracy theories Trump will put forward in his speech tonight.

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