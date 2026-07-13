Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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oBITCHuary with Will Saletan

Because the dead can't sue for libel
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Will Saletan

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Will Saletan to discuss the life and legacy of Lindsey Graham.

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