Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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My Life as a Rom-Com with Anna Bower

Plus, the World Cup and Taylor Swift's wedding
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anna Bower's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Anna Bower

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg plan a rom-com based on Anna Bower's latest misadventures.

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