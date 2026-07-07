Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg plan a rom-com based on Anna Bower's latest misadventures.
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My Life as a Rom-Com with Anna Bower
Plus, the World Cup and Taylor Swift's wedding
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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