Wherein Ben, Alicia Wanless, and Holly Berkley Fletcher celebrate Canada Day, debate political Stoicism, and discuss which products Instagram is trying to sell them.
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Canada Day As Observed
Plus, can Holly absolve your sins?
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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