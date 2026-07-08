Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Canada Day As Observed

Plus, can Holly absolve your sins?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Alicia Wanless's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Alicia Wanless, and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Alicia Wanless, and Holly Berkley Fletcher celebrate Canada Day, debate political Stoicism, and discuss which products Instagram is trying to sell them.

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