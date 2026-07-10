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NATO Summit with Ari Tabatabai

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Ariane Tabatabai's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Ariane Tabatabai

Wherein Ben welcomes Ari Tabatabai, fresh from the NATO summit in Turkey, to discuss Trump, Ukraine, and European security without the US.

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