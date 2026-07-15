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Killing the NSC with Julia Curlee

A witness statement
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg welcome Julia Curlee, former CIA analyst and NSC staffer, to discuss the Trump administration's destruction of the National Security Council.

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