Killing the NSC with Julia Curlee

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg welcome Julia Curlee, former CIA analyst and NSC staffer, to discuss the Trump administration's destruction of the National Security Council.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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