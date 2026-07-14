Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Arendt and Evangelicals

Plus, plans for the next book club
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Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg discuss Hannah Arendt, and Holly Berkley Fletcher explains the distinction between evangelicalism and white evangelicalism.

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