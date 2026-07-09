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Ukrainian Craziness

Plus, an update on the Greek Chorus Foundation
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Anastasiia Lapatina, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Andrew Steele

Wherein Anastasiia Lapatina tells us about various corrupt, bizarre, and fascinating recent events in Ukraine.

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