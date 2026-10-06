Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Jonathan Rauch discuss the nature of the political realignment that has led to the rise of the far right.
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Political Realignments
Plus, can you sell an expired passport?
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I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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