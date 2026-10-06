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Political Realignments

Plus, can you sell an expired passport?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Jonathan Rauch's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Jonathan Rauch

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Jonathan Rauch discuss the nature of the political realignment that has led to the rise of the far right.

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