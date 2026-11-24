Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Jonathan Rauch discuss who will be willing to testify in Congress about the Trump administration and how Congress will use that testimony.
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Pissed Off Civil Servants
Plus, some thoughts on giving
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I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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