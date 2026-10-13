Law as Code with Scott Shapiro

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg welcome Scott Shapiro to discuss his new work on computational jurisprudence, using computer logic to analyze the law.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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