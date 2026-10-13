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Law as Code with Scott Shapiro

It’s all Leibniz's fault
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Ben and Mike Feinberg welcome Scott Shapiro to discuss his new work on computational jurisprudence, using computer logic to analyze the law.

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