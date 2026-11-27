Wherein Kate from the Greek Chorus has a series of substantive questions about congressional investigations and whistleblower protections. Holly Berkley Fletcher has made a dick-shaped cookie.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Kate’s Agenda, Holly’s Nonsense
A post-Thanksgiving grab-bag
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes