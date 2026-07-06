Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Reflecting Pool Stratagems

Can we project on water?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss how best to design a protest at the reflecting pool.

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