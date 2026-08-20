Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Karaoke, Cars, and the DSA

Plus, a very eccentric question
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben ponders what song to sing at his next karaoke party, Joel from the Greek Chorus reports on a couple of his projects, and Holly Berkley Fletcher has some concerns about the DSA.

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