Karaoke, Cars, and the DSA

Wherein Ben ponders what song to sing at his next karaoke party, Joel from the Greek Chorus reports on a couple of his projects, and Holly Berkley Fletcher has some concerns about the DSA.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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