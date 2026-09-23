Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Mike Feinberg welcome Joel from the Greek Chorus to tell us about his recent tour of World War II and Holocaust sites in Europe.
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A Tour and a Pilgrimage
Plus, Mike Feinberg’s Halloween preparations
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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