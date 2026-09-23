Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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A Tour and a Pilgrimage

Plus, Mike Feinberg’s Halloween preparations
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Joel Woodward's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Joel Woodward

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Mike Feinberg welcome Joel from the Greek Chorus to tell us about his recent tour of World War II and Holocaust sites in Europe.

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