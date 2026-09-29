Wherein Ben and Andrew Steele welcome Sarah Gruen, a UN speechwriter, to discuss the role of speechwriters in democratic communication.
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Writing Speeches with Sarah Gruen
A guest who cares enough not to drink
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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