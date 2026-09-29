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Writing Speeches with Sarah Gruen

A guest who cares enough not to drink
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Andrew Steele

Wherein Ben and Andrew Steele welcome Sarah Gruen, a UN speechwriter, to discuss the role of speechwriters in democratic communication.

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