Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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I Do Not Repent

Job was a wuss
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben does not celebrate Yom Kippur and Holly Berkley Fletcher updates us on the civil war in Ethiopia.

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