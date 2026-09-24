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Liberal Currents with Adam Gurri

What will the Reconstruction look like?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Adam Gurri's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Adam Gurri

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Adam Gurri, cofounder of Liberal Currents, to discuss defending liberalism as an ideology in the modern world.

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