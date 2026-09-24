Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Adam Gurri, cofounder of Liberal Currents, to discuss defending liberalism as an ideology in the modern world.
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Liberal Currents with Adam Gurri
What will the Reconstruction look like?
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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