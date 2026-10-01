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The March Against the Arch

Plus, when can you lawfully bomb a library?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Anastasiia Lapatina

Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher joins us live from the protest against Trump's arch, and Ben, Anastasiia Lapatina, and the Greek Chorus discuss targeting of civilian infrastructure in wartime.

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