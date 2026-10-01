Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher joins us live from the protest against Trump's arch, and Ben, Anastasiia Lapatina, and the Greek Chorus discuss targeting of civilian infrastructure in wartime.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The March Against the Arch
Plus, when can you lawfully bomb a library?
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes