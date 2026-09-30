When To Speak

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Mike Feinberg discuss Jack Smith's decision to testify before Congress about his prosecution of Trump and why other former Biden officials have chosen differently.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes