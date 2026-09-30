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When To Speak

And when to plead the fifth
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Mike Feinberg discuss Jack Smith's decision to testify before Congress about his prosecution of Trump and why other former Biden officials have chosen differently.

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