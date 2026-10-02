Dog Shirt Daily

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The Dyed Red Hair Club

Plus, the Grand Conspiracy and Taylor Swift
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Anna Bower's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Anna Bower, and Andrew Steele

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Anna Bower, and the Greek Chorus debate which Greek Chorus Foundation goal merits dyeing Ben's hair red and discuss exactly how to do so.

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