Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Hot Gossip with Anna Bower

The eagles are cheating!
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anna Bower's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Anna Bower, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Andrew Steele

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus welcome Anna Bower to talk about all the current tabloid gossip, human and animal.

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