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Greek Chorus Foundation: Operation Taya

We are up and running
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Anastasiia Lapatina, and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein the Greek Chorus Foundation is all set up, and Ben and Anastasiia Lapatina introduce its first fundraising goal. Contribute at: https://greekchorusfoundation.org/

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