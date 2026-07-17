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Election Conspiracies with Amanda Carpenter and Molly Roberts

A Trump speech recap
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Amanda Carpenter's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Amanda Carpenter

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Amanda Carpenter and Molly Roberts to discuss Trump's speech on election interference and how the Trump administration is trying to use conspiracy theories to interfere with lawful voting.

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