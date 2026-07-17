Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Amanda Carpenter and Molly Roberts to discuss Trump's speech on election interference and how the Trump administration is trying to use conspiracy theories to interfere with lawful voting.
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Election Conspiracies with Amanda Carpenter and Molly Roberts
A Trump speech recap
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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