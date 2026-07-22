Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Eve's Questions

Of which there are many
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Eve gaumond's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Eve gaumond

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher take questions from Eve Gaumond on everything from book proposals to JFK's sexual behavior.

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