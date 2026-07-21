Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Canoe Man and South Africa

Two equally important topics
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben discusses the case against the guy who pulled a bit of paint out of the Reflecting Pool, and Holly Berkley Fletcher talks about the rise of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

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