Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Espionage and Execution

Ben has a halo of laziness
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Julia Curlee's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Julia Curlee

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher discuss the moral contradictions revealed by the failed execution of Christa Pike, and Julia Curlee comes on to discuss the news that a former German spy chief was a double agent.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Wittes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture