Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher discuss the moral contradictions revealed by the failed execution of Christa Pike, and Julia Curlee comes on to discuss the news that a former German spy chief was a double agent.
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Espionage and Execution
Ben has a halo of laziness
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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