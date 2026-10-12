Debating Communism

Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher recently had a formal debate with a communist organizer, so she and Ben discuss the role of communist movements in a democratic society.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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