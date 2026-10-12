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Debating Communism

Also, boomers at protests
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher recently had a formal debate with a communist organizer, so she and Ben discuss the role of communist movements in a democratic society.

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