Wherein Ben, Alicia Wanless, and the Greek Chorus welcome Julia Curlee for a wandering discussion that started with AI extinction anxieties and ended up at bestiality in the FBI hiring pool.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Bestiality in the FBI with Julia Curlee
And other strange topics
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes