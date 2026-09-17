Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Bestiality in the FBI with Julia Curlee

And other strange topics
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Alicia Wanless's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Julia Curlee's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Alicia Wanless, Andrew Steele, and Julia Curlee

Wherein Ben, Alicia Wanless, and the Greek Chorus welcome Julia Curlee for a wandering discussion that started with AI extinction anxieties and ended up at bestiality in the FBI hiring pool.

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