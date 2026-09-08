Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Operational Success

Plus, more arch-related brainstorming
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Anastasiia Lapatina, and Andrew Steele

Wherein the Greek Chorus Foundation Operation Taya has succeeded! Also, Anastasiia Lapatina's gym got bombed, and Holly Berkley Fletcher reports on an ex-evangelical comedy festival.

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