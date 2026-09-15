Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Stairs, Ballots, and Hair Dye

Also, can you bully an AI?
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss Ben's staircase project, ballot secrecy issues, and Ben's commitment to dye his hair red if the GCF reaches its goal in Operation Taya.

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