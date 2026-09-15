Stairs, Ballots, and Hair Dye

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus discuss Ben's staircase project, ballot secrecy issues, and Ben's commitment to dye his hair red if the GCF reaches its goal in Operation Taya.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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