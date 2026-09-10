Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Evangelical Femininity with Kristin Du Mez

Somehow, saran wrap is involved
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Kristin Du Mez to tell us about her upcoming book on the history of white American evangelical womanhood.

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